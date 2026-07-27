Bhubaneswar: Odisha has 840 schools covered under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, according to data shared by the Union Ministry of Education in the Lok Sabha Monday. The data, presented by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in a written reply, shows that Odisha has 738 Sanskrit teachers, 35 Urdu teachers, and 648 regional language teachers deployed across PM SHRI schools.

Nationwide, 13,092 schools have so far been selected under the centrally sponsored PM-SHRI scheme, which aims to transform over 14,500 schools into model institutions equipped with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, quality teaching, and holistic learning environments. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of PM-SHRI schools with 1,888, followed by Andhra Pradesh (982), Maharashtra (946), Madhya Pradesh (944) and Bihar (904). Odisha ranks among the states with a significant number of schools covered under the flagship programme. The Ministry’s data also indicates that, across the country, PM-SHRI schools have 6,102 Sanskrit teachers, 1,994 Urdu teachers, and 9,152 regional language teachers, based on UDISE+ 2025-26 data.