New Delhi: The state of Odisha has registered 36 ragging complaints in higher educational institutions (HEIs) this year, the Lok Sabha was informed Monday. Uttar Pradesh, with 135 ragging complaints, and West Bengal, with 75 cases, have accounted for the maximum number of such incidents. Sharing data updated till July 22, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said Madhya Pradesh (63), Maharashtra (53) and Bihar (50) are the next three states with a high number of ragging complaints. The number of ragging complaints so far this year in Rajasthan is 44, Karnataka 41, and Delhi 27, said the MoS in reply to a question by Sayani Ghosh.

The Minister of State said that in 2025 the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued Show Cause Notices to 107 HEIs, including 18 Medical Colleges, for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009. These notices highlight lapses such as failure to secure anti-ragging undertakings from students and parents/guardians, and non-submission of institutional compliance reports despite repeated advisories and follow-ups, he said. Majumdar said that the regulatory approach has remained corrective and preventive, ensuring that institutions rectify lapses and adhere strictly to anti-ragging measures, thereby safeguarding student welfare and campus safety. He said the UGC introduced the third amendment in 2016 to the existing regulations to curb the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions. The definition of ragging has been broadened. Further, there is greater awareness among students, which itself reflects the effectiveness of the regulatory framework in encouraging reporting and redressal, he said. The Minister of State said advisories are issued by UGC to HEIs twice every year to strengthen awareness, reporting, and grievance redressal mechanisms for the prevention of ragging.