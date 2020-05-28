Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The Aligarh police, Wednesday, booked a local Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Mohammad Zahid, and 20 others for violating lockdown rules by organising a dance session on the eve of his son’s wedding.

The case was registered after a video of the event went viral on social media.

In the video, the guests can be seen without masks and not maintaining the social distancing norms.

According to the police spokesman, Zahid and 20 unidentified persons have been booked under sections 188, 269, 271 of the IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 at the Sasni gate police station here. Zahid had contested the councillor elections elections.

IANS