BHUBANESWAR: IIT Kharagpur in association with Bhubaneswar Poetry Club, Comedy Highway, Vishwas Kitchen and Rapido organised a talent hunt event for the upcoming Spring Fest at Pantha Nivas here Sunday.

The event was titled ‘Hitch Hike Elimination Bhubaneswar’. It was aimed at finding the best comedians and poetry artistes in the city. The events was conducted only in Hindi and English language.

75 students from various schools and colleges participated in the event.

The winners will get to perform their pieces and represent their college during the Spring Fest of IIT Kharagpur. Spring Fest is the annual social and cultural festival of IIT Kharagpur, a pioneer in the elite institutions. It marks days of absolute ecstasy, providing budding artists a competing platform in diverse fields such as music, dance, theatre, fashion, photography, literature, fine arts, quizzing and debating.

Poems can be on any subject and in any style but must be original and in the language you chose, i.e., English or Hindi only. However some phrases in other languages are also allowed.

In the event, use of props, special costumes, musical instruments or pre-recorded music is not allowed.

There is no upper limit of participants from a particular college. The judging shall however be done individually. The performer gets a time frame of three minutes to perform. After three minutes, there is a 10-second grace period after which a penalty of 0.5 is automatically deducted, without warning, from each poet’s overall score for every subsequent 10 seconds. Participants can perform in front of a live audience, either from memory or reading from a paper.

The judges will select the best based on factors such as audience reaction and engagement, depth of content, voice and articulation (Intonation, rhythm, pronunciation), USP (Unique Selling Point), body language and overall impact.

Similarly, the rules in comedy section are that each participant will be provided with a maximum of three minutes to perform. Mono-acting, puppetry, musicals are not allowed though ventriloquism is allowed. Participants need to perform in Hindi or English or both.

Use of obscenity/profanity (at the discretion of the judges) is not allowed and there should be no direct implications. Use of props is allowed, brought in by the participant himself.

The organisers hold the discretion of allowing it on stage. Any form of music is not allowed during the performance.

This selection event is also organised in other cities of the country such as Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Patna, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad,Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Raipur and Ranchi . There will be another competition for the city bands in December. The spring fest is scheduled to be organised from January 24 to 26, 2020.