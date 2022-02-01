New Delhi: As expected, the Union Budget for 2022-23 evoked mixed reactions from a cross section of the people. Here’s what they had to say on the Union Budget presented Tuesday by Nirmala Sitharaman. Most of them took to the social media to express their opinions

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Minister, Minority Affairs): The Union Budget advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Amidst the global economic crisis, the Budget binds together trust and development with the thread of ‘self-reliant India’.

Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman): We stand with the government in its exhortation for ‘Sabka Prayas’. The private sector is committed to nation-building, job creation and will work with the government and the people of India to fulfil our goals.

Anand Mahindra (Mahindra Group Chairman): Brevity has always been a virtue. @nsitharaman’s shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Biocon Executive Chairperson): Fiscal prudence and business ease have been the theme. 35% increase in capital expenditure will drive infra and jobs – positive rhetoric with no negative surprises = balanced budget.

Harsh Goenka (RPG Enterprises Chairman): With today’s budget focussed on capex, digital and welfare – I can clearly imagine the future. Today’s wordle – Budget edition.

Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader): M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for – Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs.

Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister): The 68 percent of defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement. It is in line with the ‘Vocal for Local’ push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries. The proposal to reserve 25 per cent of the R&D Budget for Startups and Private entities is an excellent move. Congratulations to Finance Minister, Smt @nsitharaman on presenting an excellent Union Budget for 2022-23. It is a Budget which would give fillip to ‘Make in India’, boost demand and build capacities for a stronger, prosperous and confident India. It is a growth oriented Budget focused on harnessing the energies of New India.

Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal Chief Minister): The Union Budget provided nothing to the common people who have been ‘crushed’ by unemployment and inflation. It is a ‘Pegasus spin budget’.

Sitaram Yetchury (CPI(M) General Secretary): The Budget does not raise standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and impact of the pandemic on the middle class. Budget for whom? The richest 10% Indians owns 75% of the country’s wealth. Bottom 60% own less than 5%. Why are those who amassed super profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty & hunger have grown, not being taxed more?”

K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telengana Chief Minister): The Union Budget is highly disappointing, directionless, useless and purposeless. It is utter disappointment for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, minorities, farmers, common man, poor, artisans and employees. The Finance Minister was full of hollowness and used jugglery of words to fool the people. It is what I call a ‘Golmaal Budget’. The Budget is a big zero for farmers and the agriculture sector.