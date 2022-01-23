Sofia: Rumen Radev took office for a second consecutive term as President of Bulgaria after an inauguration ceremony held here in front of the Unknown Soldier Monument.

Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, other state officials as well as foreign diplomats attended the event Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In his speech, Radev said he devoted his first term to the battle for lawfulness and democracy. In the years to come, he would stand up for sovereignty, lawfulness, security and justice.

“I will continue to be the president of all Bulgarian citizens, regardless of party affiliation, ethnicity and religion,” he said, adding that he would defend the rights, interests and dignity of the people.

“I believe that together we will continue to build a free, democratic, prosperous and modern state,” he said.

Radev, 58, won the presidential election for the first time in November 2016, and repeated his success in November 2021.