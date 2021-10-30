India captain Virat Kohli has hit back at trolls who targeted pacer Mohammed Shami on social media after the team’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai Sunday.

Backing teammate Shami, Kohli condemned the communal abuse that was directed at the 31-year-old bowler on his social media accounts after India’s defeat.

“Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do,” Kohli told reporters in Saturday’s pre-match press conference on the eve of the Super 12 encounter against New Zealand.

“We’re playing on the field, we’re not a bunch of spineless people on social media. This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people’s frustrations,” Kohli added.