Boudh: At least four persons suffered critical injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned on National Highway-57 near Khuntabandha in Boudh district in the wee hours of Monday. T

The remaining passengers on board had a miraculous escape.

The injured passengers’ identities are yet to be ascertained. They all are undergoing treatment at Boudh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

According to sources, the bus named Moonlight was on its way from Bhawanipatna to Bhubaneswar carrying 50 passengers. As the bus was nearing Khuntabandha, the driver due to some yet to be known reasons lost his control on the wheels, leading to the mishap. The vehicle first ran into an electric pole and then overturned.

Hearing the sound and cries of the terrified passengers, some local people rushed to the spot. On being informed, police reached the spot and with the help of local people rescued the passengers from the overturned bus. The critically injured four passengers immediately rushed to Boudh DHH.

Police investigation is underway.

