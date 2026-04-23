Bhubaneswar: The much-anticipated Business Eminence Awards 2026, jointly organised by English daily Orissa POST and Odia daily Dharitri, is being held Thursday at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar, bringing entrepreneurial excellence across industries to the forefront as leaders celebrate stories of resilience, adaptation and success.

Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain are set to attend the award ceremony and recognise excellence across sectors, underscoring Odisha’s evolving development story.

Catch live updates from #BusinessEminenceAwards2026 here:

Chief Guest Mohan Charan Majhi arrives

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the chief guest, arrived at the event and was warmly welcomed by Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy and CEO Adyasha Satpathy.

Chief Speaker Sampad Chandra Swain arrives

Minister of Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, also the Chief Speaker at the event, arrived at the award ceremony. Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy and CEO Adyasha Satpathy extend a warm welcome.

Stage set for Business Eminence Awards 2026

Awardees and esteemed guests take their seats as the ceremony is about to begin.

Awardees start arriving

Distinguished awardees arrive at the award venue, receive warm welcome from Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy, CEO Adyasha Satpathy