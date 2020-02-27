Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Thursday, said that speaking on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Odisha is of little use now as the people of the state have already understood the legislation well. The party also said that it is a much delayed exercise now.

Speaking to the media, BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said, “I think there is no need for the Union Home Minister to help the people of Odisha understand the issue of CAA. People of Odisha understand the issue very well. It would have been better if awareness attempts were made before enacting the law. Now, it has been delayed. We could have seen less incidents of violence with more awareness. Only time can tell how much success he can get.”

Responding to the speculations about Shah’s talks with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding Rajya Sabha seats during the visit of the former, Deb said, “The Congress party’s claim that Shah may strike a deal for Rajya Sabha seats with the CM is misleading. The visit of the Home minister is official and confined to the eastern zonal council meet and it is a normal exercise.”

The Congress had earlier levelled allegations of secret talks between the two power centres – BJP and BJD. Congress leader Suresh Routray said, “He is coming to do drama. Do you think this is time to create awareness on CAA? People have now got to understand the law very well. Delhi is burning while more than 30 people have died and Shah is visiting Odisha to speak on CAA!”

He also added, “He is coming here to strengthen his party in the state. He is most likely to strike a deal with Naveen as the latter has already extended support most of the time to the BJP at Centre.”

The BJP, however, said that his visit is important to create awareness on CAA. “The general public needs to be informed about what the CAA is all about at a time when the Congress party is spreading lies and tries to attack the social fabric of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home minister are trying to create awareness but some parties are trying to create anarchy,” BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan said.