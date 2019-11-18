Humans are expected to show compassion towards all living beings, but some engage in inflicting cruelties to animals that often bring shame to humanity.

The twin-city Commissionerate Police Monday arrested a cab driver on charges of mowing down four puppies Monday.

“Kanhu Charan Giri, a resident of Anandapur under Sakhigopal police limits in Puri, has been taken into custody for running over four puppies at Sailashree Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits here,” said a police official.

The issue came to the fore after ‘People for Animals ‘–an organisation working for the welfare of animals, filed a complaint with the local police leading to arrest of the taxi driver.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under a case (451/19) Sections 279 and 429 of IPC and other sections under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and 184 of MV Act.

While the incident took place in front of an apartment in Sailashree Vihar area, the security guard of the apartment tried to stop the vehicle but it fled. All the four puppies died on the spot.