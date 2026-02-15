Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved key proposals, including three tenders related to the Integrated Anandpur Barrage Project that involves construction of barrage on Bairarini river and its distribution system to provide irrigation facilities to 60,000-hectare of agricultural land in Keonjhar and Balasore districts, Saturday.

“Under the project, construction of barrage and strengthening of Salandi river system and distribution system of 3,000 hectares of CCA through open canal system have been completed. The distribution system in remaining 57,000 ha has been decided to be taken up through underground pipeline system to overcome delay in land acquisition process,” the Water Resources department said in a statement.

The state Cabinet has approved three tenders for the mega project. The project work is scheduled to be completed within 24 months, the department said. The Cabinet also approved the proposal for framing of Odisha Employees State Insurance Scheme Radiographer Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2026.

“A new cadre rule Odisha Employees State Insurance Scheme Radiographer Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2026 has been framed for proper regulation of recruitment, promotion and conditions of service of the persons appointed to the Odisha Employees State Insurance Scheme Radiographer Service to serve in the ESI Hospitals and Dispensaries of the state,” the Labour and ESI department said.

A proposal from the Finance department related to the State Budget of over Rs 3 lakh crore for the fi nancial year 2026–27 was also approved by the Council of Ministers.