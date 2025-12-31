New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the widening and strengthening of NH-326 in Odisha, upgrading the existing two-lane stretch to a two-lane highway with paved shoulder from 68.600 km to 311.700 km under the EPC mode.

According to an official statement, the total capital cost for the project is Rs 1,526.21 crore, which includes a civil construction cost of Rs 966.79 crore.

The statement said the upgradation of NH-326 will make travel faster, safer, and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha, particularly benefiting the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.

Improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions, and tourism centres by enhancing access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the region’s inclusive growth, it added.

The government has declared the stretch “the highway starting from its junction with NH-59 near Aska, passing through Mohana, Raipanka, Amalabhata, Rayagada, Laxmipur and terminating at its junction with NH-30 near Chinturu in Odisha” as NH-326 vide Gazette Notification dated August 14 ,2012.

PTI