Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Tuesday asked the people to call him directly if any officer of his department demanded bribes to get their work done.

He said the department has already issued new guidelines for officers on how to treat people.

“The department is monitoring the day-to-day work assigned to officials, and I am personally receiving grievances and complaints from people over the phone,” he told reporters.

“The person who pays a bribe is also guilty. Therefore, people should never pay a bribe, even if they may face delays in getting work done. Citizens can call me. I’m taking grievances and complaints over the phone,” he said.

Acknowledging that bribery has been a huge issue in offices under his department, the minister said stringent actions are being taken against corrupt officials.

“Proceedings have been initiated against nearly 300 OAS (Odisha Administrative Service) officers so far, while several revenue officials have been suspended. Some of the tainted officials are arrested and sent to jail,” he said.

Pujari said people should not be harassed at government offices

He said the honest officers are being promoted in order to stop corruption.

In a letter to employees, the department’s Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee also asked them to adopt integrity, professionalism and sensitivity (IPS).

“Integrity should be reflected in our conduct and the results of our work. Sensitivity should be our watchword in dealing with the last rungs of society, especially the poor, the vulnerable groups (SC/ST) and the vulnerable,” he said.

He also stressed the timely and effective redressal of grievances of the common citizen.

Padhee said that no officer or employee is allowed to consume tobacco products, smoke, or drink alcohol while working.

“Strict action will be taken against the person concerned for any such violation. Therefore, such disorderly conduct, which tarnishes the image of the department, will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

“It is a major and essential responsibility of the Department to protect all government lands, including all the lands of Lord Jagannath,” he said, suggesting that officials should give importance to the use of Odia in government work.