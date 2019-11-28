Firebrand social activist and tribal rights crusader Medha Patkar was recently in Puri to participate in the national convention of the National Alliance for People’s Movement. At the sidelines of the event, Patkar spoke at length to Orissa POST on important issues. Excerpts:

What are the major issues you see in Odisha which fail to garner government attention?

Odisha has always been a rich state in terms of natural resources. We cannot insult the state by calling it a ‘poor’. Because they are rich, they are being looted. Many communities have lived here for generations and are dependent on these natural resources for their livelihoods. But there are some who want to wrest it away from them due to their purchasing power. Mining, dam construction, lack of tribal rights are some of the burning issues that plague the state.

Has activism become tougher in the last few years?

It is about people’s movement. Whenever there is injustice the people, including the common people, also take up cudgels. Whenever people’s activism gets impetus, they get justice in some form. When media supports the people’s movement, it gets an impetus and more people get to know about it but when the media does not come in support, alternate media helps to keep the fight alive.

What are your views on the practice of labeling activists as ‘urban naxals’ or ‘anti-nationals’ by some politicians?

This is an old practice. We had been given such names during the Narmada Bachao Movement as well. We are now used to it. This is because our opponents cannot fight us on merit so they try using such tactics. In spite of such labeling, progressive intellectuals and large sections of the society are with us in our fight for people’s cause.

Activists fear that the recent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) could be used against them? Your views?

Such acts have come to existence to actually put an end to dissension or questioning the violations of the Indian Constitution. It is an infringement of human rights. Our struggles have always been non-violent and will remain so because we believe that violence cannot tackle violence.

One of the leading activists, Sudha Bharadwaj, was recently jailed. Do you also fear imprisonment for your activism?

Yes. There are already defamation cases going on against me. We are fighting legal battles. I am now being targeted for not informing the passport office about certain cases against me. Some people are writing letters to some authorities for my involvements in certain cases from which I have already been acquitted. Such attacks on us would continue and we need to have that courage to fight against such oppressions. Sudha was one of the most vocal activists from Chhattisgarh. No one believes the charges framed against her. They (govt) have the keys to jail and they are using it for their own purposes.

How you see the whole JNU agitation against fee hike?

The govt wants to take over institutions like JNU in the country. But the students’ movement did not give up. The students are supporters of equality and educational policy which is more egalitarian. They are supportive of the education rights of dalits and tribals. People in power could not tolerate this but they failed miserably in their battle to take over JNU.