Bhubaneswar: Almost after eight years, the Students’ Union election will be held in Odisha next year, informed State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Monday. The announcement from the Law Minister came during a programme in Jajpur. Speaking to media, Harichandan said, “The elections are usually held in the first week of September every year. After the BJP formed the government, we did not get enough time to look into it this year. Colleges will be prepared for the polls this year and elections will be held next year.” “A decision in this regard has already been made and the students’ union election will be held from next year,” he added. “Conducting peaceful polls in the college is the responsibility of the government.

However, the previous BJD government failed miserably. Lyngdoh Commission can work smoothly if there is no interference by any political parties,” Patnaik added. It is worthwhile to mention here that students’ union elections have not taken place in Odisha since 2018 to maintain peace on campuses. The students’ union election was put off due to Cyclone Titli in 2018 while the state government once again called it off in 2019. Welcoming the announcement Arijit Patnaik, ABVP secretary said, “We have been demanding students’ union election for long. Even we have moved the court.”