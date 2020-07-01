Hyderabad: On Tuesday, actress Namrata Shirodkar conducted an interactive session with fans on Instagram. From talking about her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, to opening up on her skincare routine and her hobbies, Namrata candidly answered to the queries of her followers.

A user asked her about her favourite cricketers, and she named Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Asked if she has ever played cricket, Namrata quipped : “Yes the only difference is it’s called French cricket.”

Apart from this, Namrata also recalled the time she fell in love with Mahesh Babu.

“It was the last day of a 52-day long outdoor schedule in New Zealand. That’s when it hit me,” she shared. Namrata and Mahesh Babu got married in 2005. They have a son named Gautam, and a daughter, Sitara.

On her best moments in life, Namrata said: “The day I got married and the day I had both my kids.”