Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer, says he is gearing up for his character Adheera in the upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2. Dutt plays antagonist to Kannada superstar Yash in the film that also casts Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role, and follows up the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1”.

The 61-year-old Dutt took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures where he looks dapper in a black T-shirt and olive-coloured cargo pants. He completes his look with aviator sunglasses. “Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2,” he captioned the image.

Recently, Dutt addressed his battle with cancer in a video posted by his friend, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

In the video, the actor showed his scar mark, saying: “Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will beat it, I will be out of this cancer soon.”

He sported a beard, which he said he was growing for “KGF: Chapter 2”. Dutt plays the antagonist in the film starring Kannada superstar Yash. The actor also shared that he has started working out again.

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalised a few days before that due to breathing problems and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Although the actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially at that point, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer.