New Delhi: A video circulating widely on social media shows a young woman, who was booked for using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student demonstration over NEET paper leaks, expressing regret and apologising for her comments.

The video, which has attracted significant attention online, features the girl standing with folded hands and addressing viewers directly. Dressed in a striped T-shirt, she admits that her remarks during the protest were inappropriate and says she deeply regrets making them.

In her statement, she alleged that she was influenced by others present at the demonstration and ended up making comments that she now considers unacceptable. According to her, the atmosphere at the protest affected her judgment, leading her to say things that she would not ordinarily have said.

The girl further states that she is remorseful for her actions and acknowledges the seriousness of the incident. She says she has realised the impact of her words and wishes to apologise not only to the Prime Minister but also to people across the country who may have been offended by her remarks.

A notable point in the video is her claim regarding her age. While the FIR reportedly described her as a 25-year-old, she asserts in the apology clip that she is only 15-years-old. Referring to the episode as a grave mistake, she says she never intended to create such controversy and now feels embarrassed by her behaviour.

Expressing remorse, she says that what she did was wrong and difficult to justify. She describes herself as feeling deeply ashamed and adds that she finds it difficult to face herself after reflecting on the incident.

“I am only 15-years-old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things.”

Seeking forgiveness, she appeals to the public to view the matter as an isolated lapse in judgment and promises that such a mistake will not be repeated.

Calling it her “first and last mistake”, she adds, “I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can’t even look at myself. Please forgive me.”

The controversy emerged as on Wednesday, a complaint was filed against the girl at a Noida police station over her remarks against the Prime Minister. Noida Police filed a Zero FIR, which was later transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

The complainant stated that her comments insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office and could spread disharmony and disturb public peace.

The apology video emerged just a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest Instagram video appealing for restraint and forgiveness following abusive slogans directed at him during student protests.

In the message, he referred to the recent events at Jantar Mantar, where some “mischievous youngsters” had hurled vile abuses using language unbecoming of any civilised society.

He noted that not only was he targeted, but his late mother was also subjected to deeply appalling abuse. Acknowledging the strong public reaction, the Prime Minister said mistakes are part of childhood and that childhood itself provides the opportunity to correct those mistakes.

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“That is the very essence of childhood,” he remarked. He expressed full understanding of the outrage in society and the sense of cultural shock over how young girls could use such language.

Calling the youngsters “misguided,” PM Modi stressed that the need of the hour was to embrace them and show them the right path. “It is our duty to guide them. Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, or harassing them in society will not change the situation,” he said.

The Prime Minister made it clear that he wished to forgive them and hoped society would accept this sentiment, adding that he held only one feeling in his heart.