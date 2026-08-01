Bhubaneswar: Rainfall activity across Odisha is expected to remain subdued for the next few days as the depression over central India weakens into a low-pressure area. However, Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall intensity after August 6.

According to the weather office, the depression over west Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh has moved west-northwestward and is likely to weaken into a low-pressure area Saturday. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across Odisha until August 6 before a fresh spell of widespread rain sets in.

The Centre has also issued a thunderstorm alert for Saturday, warning of lightning and gusty winds at one or two places in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kataka, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudhagada, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagada districts.

The weather office has advised residents in the affected districts to remain alert during thunderstorm activity and avoid taking shelter under trees or venturing into open fields and water bodies during lightning.