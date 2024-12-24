RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Capital city is brimming with festive cheer as markets, malls, and restaurants light up with vibrant decorations for Christmas celebrations. Streets are adorned with sparkling lights, Santa figurines, and colourful ornaments, creating a buzzing atmosphere that draws crowds and boosts local businesses. Vendors across the City are witnessing a surge in sales, particularly near popular shopping areas. “Christmas celebrations have grown over the years, and this season has been especially good for us,” said Ashok Sahu, a vendor near Vani Vihar. “Our location near the church makes it convenient for people to shop and take photos. Christmas has become a celebration for everyone, not just the Christian community, offering us a great earning opportunity,” he added.

The festive spirit extends beyond the markets, as homes and churches prepare for celebrations. Residents are excited to celebrate with family gatherings and traditional delicacies. “For our family, Christmas is about togetherness,” Vimlesh Bhengra, a local resident said adding, “We prepare sweets like rose cakes, cookies, and pithas to mark the occasion.” Churches across the City are also ready for the festivities. At the Church of Christ (Union Church) in Acharya Vihar, elaborate decorations have been completed. “In my 13 years as caretaker, I’ve seen increasing enthusiasm every Christmas,” said Sabhajan Pradhan. “We are ready to welcome visitors and have ensured proper security for smooth celebrations.”