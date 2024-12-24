Balasore: A Royal Bengal Tiger skin was seized and four people were arrested in this connection, a forest officer said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising forest personnel from Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts conducted a raid in Soro Barajadeuli beat under Talapada wildlife section and seized a Royal Bengal Tiger skin and arrested four people Monday, Balasore Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Khushwant Singh said.

They were apprehended on the basis of inputs provided by seven persons, who were arrested from Mayurbhanj Sunday on charges of poaching and involvement in the trade of wildlife body parts.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and they have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

PTI