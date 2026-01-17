Bhubaneswar: Doctors at Capital Hospital wore black badges while providing outpatient services Saturday to protest a recent assault on an on-duty doctor, officials said.

The silent protest was organised by the Junior Doctors’ Association, which demanded stronger security arrangements for government doctors. The demonstration followed an incident in which a patient’s relative allegedly attacked a doctor inside the hospital, injuring the doctor and a support staff member.

Despite the protest, doctors said patient care was not disrupted. However, they warned that outpatient services may be suspended in the coming days if adequate security is not ensured.

Health Secretary Aswathy S visited Capital Hospital Saturday to assess the situation. She told reporters that ensuring doctors’ safety is the government’s responsibility and said steps are being taken in consultation with the police. She added that those involved in the assault are expected to be arrested soon.

PNN