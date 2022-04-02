Heart: At least two people were killed and eight others wounded in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat Friday, a provincial public health official confirmed.

“Based on initial information, two were killed and eight wounded in the car bomb blast. The injured were admitted to a regional hospital in provincial capital Herat city…,” Mirwais Jalali, physician-in-chief of Herat Regional Hospital, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The wounded were receiving treatment in an intensive care unit, he said.

The incident occurred in Jebraheel locality of Herat city around Friday evening, a provincial security source told the news agency earlier.

He said the Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration has vowed to crack down on the outlaws and criminals to ensure law and order in the Asian country.