Banarpal: In a freak incident, a car passing between pot-line A and B of Nalco smelter plant in Angul town got dragged towards a magnet of the plant Tuesday and nearly crashed. The occupant of the car, however, had a miraculous escape.

According to a source, a contractor who owns the car was driving it between pot-line A and B of the plant this morning. He suddenly felt his car was getting pulled to a side. Before he could figure out how to control the vehicle, it was dragged to the roadside and stopped after getting stuck atop a mound of chips.

Later, the reason was known to be a magnet of Nalco smelter plant that pulled the car towards it.

Interestingly, the plant authorities have put up signboards at both ends of the road between pot-line A and B barring vehicular traffic on that stretch. That said, the contractor somehow managed to breach the security to take his vehicle on that road.

Some of the Nalco employees held the security personnel on duty at the time to be responsible. “Had the car got pulled towards the plant’s boundary wall and hit against it, the situation would have been different,” an employee said.

Around the same time, another accident took place in the pot-line premises. A panel box of PTM crane somehow fell off a height. No one was injured in the incident though.