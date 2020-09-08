Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): The van of a cash logistics firm ferrying Rs 39 lakh collected from the local SBI branch here in Madhya Pradesh has gone missing, police said Tuesday. The van was operated by CMS Securities. The money was collected Monday evening to replenish ATMs of the bank, said Kotwali police station in charge Arun Pandey.

The bank authorities found something amiss after they started receiving complaints that said ATMs had run dry. They soon realised the van and the money had gone missing. Once bank officials realised something had gone wrong, they lodged a complaint, Pandey informed.

“Efforts are on to trace the van and the three employees in it,” the police officer added. He also asserted that it will be a matter of hours before the culprits are apprehended.

PTI