Bhubaneswar: In the past, Sabita Mohanti would find herself idle after completing household and field chores. Now, she eagerly responds to calls for help from fellow women poultry farmers in her community, signifying the positive change sweeping through Odisha’s villages.

Once just a homemaker, Mohanti from Mayurbhanj district’s Mituani village today has a new identity. She is one of the 200 Community Agro-Vet Entrepreneurs, or Cave Didis as they are popularly known, revolutionising life in villages in the state’s Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts by providing vital assistance to women engaged in poultry farming.

The 37-year-old, who has studied till Class 12, has found not just a new identity but also a sense of purpose and empowerment.

“Poultry farming has always been a part of our community but initially awareness was limited. It was when respected individuals visited our village and suggested that I could become a ‘Cave Didi’, extending assistance to others, that I felt empowered to make a difference,” Mohanti told Gaon Connection.

She oversees a flock of more than 80 chickens, extending her care not only to her own but also to others’ poultry.

This transformative wave is fuelled by the Hatching Hope Global Initiative, implemented by Heifer International, which aims to uplift tribal women and farmers involved in poultry farming.

The dedicated Didis working across villages in the Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are making a meaningful impact in the everyday lives of women engaged in poultry farming.

Like it is for Jayanti Mahato, in Mohanti’s village Mituani, who raises chickens for a living. Earlier, her poultry would often fall ill, resulting in financial losses. However, the Didis, who also rear chickens, are always available to help.

“Now, whenever the chickens fall sick, a single phone call brings Didi to our aid. They offer us valuable insights,” the 32-year-old said.

Launched in November 2018 in Mayurbhanj district, the Hatching Hope initiative seeks to enhance nutrition and income levels by promoting increased backyard poultry farming and consumption of poultry products.

Recognising the affordability and accessibility of chicken and eggs as rich protein sources, the Hatching Hope Global Initiative has left a significant mark worldwide. The initiative particularly benefits from the invaluable support of the Cave Didis, who offer essential training and vaccinations for the poultry.

Since its inception, the project has contributed to a 33.31 per cent growth rate in egg production over the last five years, making a substantial impact on the availability of protein sources in the region.

In collaboration with partners, Hatching Hope facilitates the connection of poultry farmers with essential resources for the success and sustainability of their businesses.

“The project, initiated in 2018, has been ongoing for three years, benefiting nearly 30,000 Adivasi families in Odisha,” Akshay Biswal, the state coordinator for Hatching Hope in Odisha, told Gaon Connection.

Andhra Pradesh leads the country in egg production, accounting for 20.13 per cent of the total production, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.58 per cent), Telangana (12.77 per cent), West Bengal (9.94 per cent), and Karnataka (6.51 per cent).

Discussing the Cave Didi project, Biswal said, “The Animal Husbandry Department has appointed veterinary doctors at the district and block levels. So, we provided training to Cave Didis in every village who already have knowledge of vaccination and other basics.”

Collaborating closely with the Animal Husbandry Department, Heifer ensures that Cave Didis receive continuous training.

Said Dr Soumya Ranjan Khatua, a poultry expert from the department, “We have regular meetings with Cave Didis. We distribute vaccines and medicines, enabling them to treat the chickens effectively.”

He added, “For instance, in a case of chicken mortality in a particular area, we specifically trained Cave Didis there to prevent further losses.”

