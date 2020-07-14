New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police constable while allegedly accepting a bribe to release a person he had picked up a few days ago, officials said Tuesday. The agency has also recovered over Rs 5,00,000 during searches from a room where Constable Vikran and a Head Constable Jairam used to sit at the Subhash Place police station, officials said.

The two had picked up a person when he was playing cards at his friend’s house, the friend said in a complaint to the CBI. The Delhi Police personnel allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 as bribe for releasing him. However, the complainant approached the CBI with his plea, following which a trap was laid and the constable was arrested red-handed Monday evening while accepting the bribe, agency spokesperson RK Gaur said.

After the arrest, the agency carried out searches at four locations in Jaipur and Delhi, including the police station where they are posted, according to the officials.

During the searches at the Subhash Place police station, the CBI recovered over Rs 5,00,000 in cash from a cabinet in the room where the two used to sit, they said. The CBI made an additional recovery of over Rs 3,00,000 from the residence of Vikran, the officials said.