Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at six premises in connection with the ongoing investigation into a Rs 661 crore misappropriation fraud involving IDFC First Bank/AU Finance Bank, officials said Sunday.

These searches, conducted Saturday, pertained to the siphoning of the government funds in eight departments of the Haryana government and two of Chandigarh, that is, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and CREST Chandigarh.

The officials said that these search operations were carried out at the premises located in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Delhi-NCR, which include the residential premises of senior public servants of Haryana Cadre and M/s. Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. and its Director, in connection with irregularities committed and regarding receipt of proceeds of crime.

According to the CBI, during the investigation, it was found that the public servants had colluded with bank officials and had facilitated the opening of accounts, transfer of funds and subsequent diversion thereof.

“It is alleged that they have received undue advantages for their facilitation and inaction. M/s. Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., Noida, was found to have received the crime proceeds into the account, which was subsequently transferred into the Director’s personal account. Incriminating documents, Digital devices, Property Documents and other relevant material were seized during the search operations,” the officials said.

They further stated that the CBI took over one case from State Vigilance and ACB Haryana, and two cases originally registered at the Economic Offences Police Station, Chandigarh. Following this, the agency conducted the investigation.

According to the officials, these cases are related to criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of government funds, and related offences allegedly committed in connivance with bank officials and public servants. Eight departments of the Haryana government and two of Chandigarh were affected by this fraud, leading to misappropriation of Rs 661 crore.

After completing the initial investigation, CBI has already filed the first chargesheet before the Ld. CBI Court Panchkula in the case detailing the role of public servants of two departments — Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd. and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad of.

The chargesheet also explained the modus operandi adopted to fraudulently siphon off government funds parked with IDFC First Bank and AU Finance Bank of Haryana Government.

“Investigation across all three cases is actively continuing, and further action is being taken against all those found involved, and an additional chargesheet will be filed soon. CBI remains firmly committed to the thorough and impartial investigation of financial crimes and misuse of public funds,” the investigation agency said.