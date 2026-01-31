Sundargarh/Hemgir: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday conducted raids at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL) owned coal mines under Hemgir block of Sundargarh district, official sources said.

Three special CBI teams carried out simultaneous searches at the Garjanbahal and Kulda coal mines and the Kanika railway siding.

The raids are reportedly linked to allegations of discrepancies in accounts related to thousands of tonnes of coal transported from MCL mines to the railway siding.

The CBI has not issued any official statement on the operation.

However, reliable sources said the agency is probing allegations of illegal coal diversion and theft.

Three teams from the CBI’s Delhi unit are said to be conducting a coordinated investigation.

Sources said Kanika railway siding in-charge Sarada Prasanna Sethi was brought from his company residence, along with some employees of the Garjanbahal mine, for questioning at the Kanika railway siding.

Investigators are examining how the coal moved through the siding, who received it and where it was ultimately transported.

The raids follow allegations that some unscrupulous MCL officials and employees colluded with coal smugglers, resulting in financial irregularities running into crores of rupees.

The CBI teams reportedly include 13 officers, including women officials. The raids were continuing at the time of filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the detection of more than 10 illegal coal mines in various forest areas of Hemgir tehsil triggered a major controversy last year.

After reports were published in various media outlets, the state government ordered an investigation into the matter.

A special enforcement team from the Mines department visited the area and conducted inquiries.

Local MLA Yogesh Kumar Singh wrote to the Chief Minister and the CBI director in New Delhi, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged illegal mining.

Former MLA Kusum Tete and the opposition Congress party also demanded a thorough investigation into the issue.