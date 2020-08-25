Mumbai: A hashtag trending all through Monday has been demanding that the CBI grill doctors at Cooper Hospital who performed an autopsy on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The hashtag #CBIGrillCooperDoctors is all about netizens alleging foul play in the post-mortem of Sushant’s body. It is pointing out at several inconsistencies. Hence, they demand that the doctors should be interrogated by the CBI, which has recently taken over investigation of the case.

“As per attendant of Cooper Hospital, one of the doctor who had signed the report was not even present at hospital on the day of PM! How did he sign the reports?” tweeted a user.

“Where is the videography of Sushant’s Post-mortem? Cooper Hospital has not taken the autopsy video. This is Illegal and illicit,” wrote another user.

“Contradictions in Primary Suspects Sandip Singh, Dipesh & Neeraj’s statements about how exactly was SSR’s body hung. First they were grilled separately. Later they were placed together and then interrogated where they got into heated argument/fight,” tweeted another user.

“I am 100 per cent sure.. After completion of CBI investigation for Sushant murder… #CooperHospital, Staff/ Doctor license will be cancelled. Why multiple bodies getting out from same ambulance??” questioned another user.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead June 14 in his South Bandra flat here. Initially it was the Mumbai police who were investigating the case. It has just been a couple a days the CBI has taken over the probe after instructions from the Supreme Court.