New Delhi: There will be no Class XII board exams this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday. His announcement ended weeks of anxiety among students and parents over the Covid-19 situation India. The decision to cancel Class XII exams was taken because of ‘uncertain conditions’ due to Covid -19 and based on feedback from different stakeholders. Narendra Modi said that the lives of students can’t be put at risk.

“Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. “The health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there will be no compromise on this aspect,” said the statement, quoting PM Modi.

Both CBSE and ICSE Class 12 exams have been cancelled.

“Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” Modi tweeted.

The CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class XII students according to ‘well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner’, the PMO release said. Like last year, students who still want to take the exams will be given a chance when the situation improves, the government said.

The decision was announced shortly after Modi’s meeting with key ministers and officials from various related ministries and stakeholders.

“Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the subject of board exams was causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which had to be put to an end,” said the PMO statement.

The decision comes two days ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in which the Centre is expected to file its reply on a petition seeking exactly this. The court had posted the hearing to June 3 after the Centre requested time.

In a similar development the CISCE also decided to cancel Class XII board examinations this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon. “The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon,” Arathoon said.

The decision by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) came on the lines of cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class XII students in Class XI and during this session.