New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday announced results for Class 10 board exams, officials said.

“The results have been declared,” a senior board official said.

The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from this year. Students needed to appear in the first edition, the results of which have been declared.

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 10 board exams, results for which were declared on Wednesday with 93.70 per cent of students passing the test.

Last year, the total pass percentage was 93.66 per cent.

Officials said 94.99 per cent of girls cleared the exam, with 1.3 percentage points higher than the pass percentage of boys.

“A total of 55,368 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 22,1574 students have scored above 90 per cent,” an official said.

More than 1.47 lakh candidates have been placed in the ‘compartment’ category. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

This time, more than 24.71 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 8,074 centres.