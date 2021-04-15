post news network

Bhubaneswar, April 15: After Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday cancelled the Class X exams and postponed Class XII exams in view of surge in Covid-19 cases across India, Orissa POST interacted with the parents, students and school authorities regarding the decision and took their reaction.

Odisha Parents’ Federation has reportedly asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to write to Union government proposing online examination.

Basudev Bhatt, chairman of the federation, said, “We need the students to get their exam results as per their study.”

Priyashi Kanungo, a Class X student, said, “I am disappointed with the cancellation as we are preparing very hard for the exam and now this cancellation is putting us in more pressure. The government could have taken the exam online.”

Pallavi Jain, a parent of Class X student, said, “The government could have conducted this exam two months ago when the situation was under control. Now the situation is not good and we don’t know when it will be normal. It’s too risky for the students to give exam. Even online is not so safe option. I think at this juncture, the average marks will be the solution because most of the students have given pre-board exam.”

Adarsh Jain, another Class X student, said that more wait for the exams will not be good for as they have already been waiting for several months.

Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of KIIT International School, said, “The cancellation of 10th and postponement of 12th board exams is a positive move from the health perspective. With the alarming rise in the number of daily cases in the country, it was but an imperative step. However, we must make sure that the pandemic does not have any more negative impact on children’s education and career.”

Founder of SAI International School Bijaya Kumar Sahoo said that it is a good decision by the government to cancel the CBSE Class X Board Examinations this year. “We will be waiting for the objective criterion to be developed by the Board for preparing the results of Class X. But yes, for Class XII, June will not be a conducive month for holding exams as students would be looking forward to their other competitive and career examinations.”

Chairman of Confederation of Odisha Public School BN Patnaik said that the decision was taken for the interest of the students. Now, the government must ensure their academic years are not harmed.