New Delhi: The central government has instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct board examinations twice a year for class X and XII students, starting from the academic session 2024-2025.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the rationale behind this decision, citing the undue stress on students who simultaneously prepare for JEE and NEET examinations alongside their board examinations.

Under the new system, students will have the opportunity to appear for board exams twice a year, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Students who appear in the board examinations twice will be given the option to choose the best mark secured after appearing in the two examinations…We have instructed CBSE to adopt this policy in the next academic session i.e. 2024-2025,” Pradhan said.

State education boards will also follow the policy after the implementation of the new education policy, he added.

