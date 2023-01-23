Keonjhar: A day after a gangrape survivor in Keonjhar district was allegedly made to wait in a police van for over 12 hours for her medical examination, the chief district medical officer (CDMO), Dr Kishore Chandra Prusty said Sunday that the matter will be probed. Dr Prusty also said that all those responsible for the delay will face stringent action. He said the victim should have undergone an immediate medical examination on humanitarian grounds.

Similarly, if the survivor is not a minor then any male or female doctor could have conducted the medical examination, he pointed out. Sources said that the survivor was taken in a police van to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital first for a medical examination, January 19. There the doctor refused to conduct a medical examination and referred the victim to Salania community health centre (CHC). However, doctors at Salania CHC referred her back again to Anandapur citing non-availability of a female doctor.

As a result, the victim was made to wait for over 12 hours in the police van and faced extreme distress. Zilla Parishad member Asima Mishra termed the incident as unfortunate when the concerned woman is a victim of gangrape. She demanded proper inquiry and stringent action against all those involved in the incident. Local residents claimed that the delay occurred as doctors were not prepared to take risks conducting the medical examinations. They demanded the district administration to intervene and take stringent action against the erring doctors in this regard.