BHUBANESWAR: The National Science Day is celebrated every year February 28 in the country to celebrate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. India’s great scientist CV Raman invented the ‘Raman Effect’ on this day and won Nobel Prize for the same. The great physicist Sir Chandrashekhar Venkat Raman made an important discovery in the serious subject of physics on February 28, 1928. Now, the Government of India felicitates scientists every year on this day who contributed to the field of science.

To mark the day, Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar celebrated in its premises, Friday, in Bhubaneswar. Prof SM Yusuf, Director, IOP and Head of Solid State Physics Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, graced the occasion as chief guest.

The inaugural session was chaired by Prof Yusuf, in the presence of Debakanta Samal, Convener of the National Science Day Celebration Committee at the Institute’s Auditorium. After inauguration three lectures were delivered by Prof Yusuf, Prof Sikha Varma and Prof Ajit Mohan Srivastav. Around 300 students and teachers of Navodaya Vidyalaya representing all the 30 districts of Odisha participated in the program with their science projects.

Interacting with Orissa POST, KY Samantaray a student of Navodaya Vidyalaya Bhubaneswar said, “We very excited to be a part of the National science day at Institute of Physics. Science changes the way we perceive.”

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar celebrated the National Science Day and 10th Research Scholar Day on February 27 and 28. The event comprised of a poster presentation session by the Research Scholars which was inaugurated by Prof RV Rajakumar where the Research Scholars showcased their research findings through posters and explained their research works. The chief guest for the National Science Day was Prof Suddhasatwa Basu, Director CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the Occasion, Prof. RV Rajakumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, said, “Science has made our lives easier, comfortable and productive. Our day starts as well as ends with same. On this day, I salute all scientists and in particular the great Indian scientists who brought glory to our country from time and immemorial and worked to make our lives better.”

Prof Suddhasatwa Basu, Director CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar explained several complex aspects of science and technology by giving day to day life examples. He stressed on the role of teachers in nurturing students to develop scientific temperament. He further talked about the role of women in the field of Science and Technology along with highlighting various esteemed personalities during his talk.

The event was followed by announcement of the three best posters, as evaluated by panel members at IIT Bhubaneswar. The prizes and certificates were awarded to the Research Scholars of these posters.

Institute of Life Sciences in partnership with a host of other colleges colleges celebrated the day.

The theme of this year’s science day was “Women in Science”. Inaugurating the event at ILS, Bhubaneswar the state Higher Education and Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo complimented ILS for conducting such a massive event which will be of great relevance to the students for getting exposed to exciting advances in the field of Science & Technology.

The event organized at different districts saw participation by large number of students and teachers.

Ajay Parida, Director, ILS mentioned that the program had guest lectures, interaction with experts, visit to the laboratories and essay, debate, quiz competition. In all the locations there were more than 200 stalls were organised which showcased various scientific activities. More than 3,500 students from various colleges and schools actively participated in the event.