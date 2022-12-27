Melbourne: Veteran Australian batter David Warner finally put an end Tuesday to his Test century drought. David Warner scored a double hundred in the second match of the three-Test series against South Africa at the MCG here. Warner had warned his critics, who were demanding his exclusion that he would back with a bang. And he did so just Tuesday off just 254 balls. But, soon after reaching the milestone, the opening batter had to retire hurt, having sustained an injury while celebrating the landmark achievement in an emphatic fashion. Warner in the process became only the second batter to score a double century in his 100th Test. The first person to achieve the milestone was England’s Joe Root.

Warner had been suffering from cramps even before reaching the 200-run milestone. But, the manner in which he celebrated the landmark seems to have worsened his condition. The opening batter was also spotted clutching his thighs as he sought medical attention. Eventually, however, the southpaw couldn’t continue and had to retire hurt. Warner needed treatment for cramps several times and eventually retired in pain on 200, helped off the field.

With the day’s play over, Warner will have the opportunity to come out to bat again on Day 3 of the second Test. The Australian cricket team would hope for the opening batter to fully recover overnight and be ready to bat as and when the situation demands the next day.

En route to three figures, the 36-year-old Warner passed 8,000 Test runs – the eighth Australian to do so. He notched his first Test century since January 2020 to prove the doubters wrong on day two of the second Test and with the opposition bowlers tiring in searing heat, he battled the elements and converted it to 200. His innings was laced with 16 fours and two sixes in a test of endurance in the heat.