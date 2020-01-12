Mumbai: When it comes to love, age is just a number. Here are some celebrity couples who fell in love and got married despite a big age difference between them. Love doesn’t care if someone is older or younger.

Society holds a negative stigma regarding age differences, which causes people to think more over the matter. And, that is why when we start developing feelings for people outside of our age brackets, we think our feelings are wrong.

There are many celebs who proved that age is just a number:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: The beautiful actress Priyanka Chopra got married to international singing sensation Nick Jonas December 1, 2018. Priyanka Chopra is 37 years old while Nick in 27. Love breaks all barriers and certainly age doesn’t matter when Cupid strikes. The two are always in the news for their fashion statements and lovey-dovey moments.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in the year 2005, four years after his divorce from first wife Reena Dutta. The duo met during the making of Lagaan. Kiran, who is 9 years younger than Aamir was working as Ashutosh Gowariker’s assistant director when they fell in love.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan: Kunal is five years younger than Soha and the two were in a live-in relationship before their marriage. Kunal proposed to Soha at probably one of the most romantic places in the world – Paris. It did not take much time for the lady to accept. The two got married in 2015. Soha gave birth September 29, 2015 to daughter, Inaaya and the two simply adore the child.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: The news of Shahid Kapoor getting married to a young Mira Rajput was all people could talk about when it happened in 2015. The couple, who live in their seaside Mumbai home with one-year-old daughter Misha and son Zain, have not let the 14 years between them come in the way of a loving and supportive relationship.

Shirish Kunder-Farah Khan: Their love story started on the sets of Main Hoon Na and surprised everybody. The two were constantly bickering on the sets and it came as a surprise to many when Shirish proposed to choreographer-filmmaker Farah. She said ‘yes’ after contemplating on the issue. Shirish is eight years younger than Farah, but who cares when the minds and hearts match. The two got married in 2004. Farah gave birth to triplets a few years back – two daughters and a son.

PNN