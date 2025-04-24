Mumbai: Varun Dhawan turned 38 years old Thursday and members from the entertainment industry showered the ‘Badlapur’ actor with heartfelt wishes.

His Dilwale co-star Kajol dropped a picture with Varun on her Instagram stories and penned, “Happy birthday @varundvn! Keep spreading that infectious energy everywhere you go.”

Additionally, Southern beauty Pooja Hegde, who will be seen opposite Varun in his forthcoming drama, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai took to social media and dropped a picture with the birthday boy, most likely from their work trip to Rishikesh. “Happy birthday @varundvn May you continue to amuse me with all your madness”, Hegde wished her co-star.

Moreover, Varun’s Citadel co-actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a throwback video of him on her IG stories where both of them were seen tapping a foot on the “Baby John” song “Nain Matakka”. Wishing him on his special day, Samantha penned, “Happy birthday @varundvn may the child in you always stay alive…curious, playful, full of wonder. Wishing you a day filled with joy and a year filled with great adventure.”

Actress Ananya Panday called the birthday boy ‘annoying’ in a fun way as she shared a birthday post for Varun that read, “Happy birthday Mr annoying @varundvn.”

Actor Maniesh Paul also penned a heartwarming message for his “brother from another mother”. “Happy birthday to my brother from another mother Stay blessed meri jaan! Hope we keep sharing all the secrets we do with eachother for life,” Paul wrote. For the unversed, Paul will be a part of Varun’s “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”.

Actor Rohit Saraf shared a birthday story for the ‘October’ actor saying,” Happy Birthday Bhai!! Only Sanskari vibes for you this year @varundvn.”

Saraf and Varun will be seen together in the upcoming release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari“.

Several others from the industry wished Varun on his 38th birthday.