Rupsa: Sayad Hatimshah Pirababa Peetha has been immensely contributing to promote communal harmony at Routpada panchayat under Basta bock in Balasore district.

Over years, it has emerged as a confluence of Hindu-Muslim faiths. Devotees of both the communities offer incense sticks, bhog and earthen horses at the peetha for their safety.

A legend has it that a ruler from Kabul along with an army was going by this route during a military expedition sometime between 1600 AD and 1700 AD. Returning from the battle, he was weary and exhausted. The place was a dense forest and the sun was setting down.

He tethered his horse to a tree in the forest and sat down to rest.

At this time, the king of south Kalinga, Basudev was returning from a pilgrimage to Gaya. By chance, he also preferred the place to take rest overnight.

The king had a dream in which he saw Pira Baba, instructing him to engage some people for Baba’s service and donate them some land.

The king took the dream seriously as he believed the ruler from Kabul to be the Pira Baba. The king built the shrine at the place.

Since then, Pira Baba is being worshipped at the place. Locals believe that Pira Baba riding his horse moves in villages at night to ward off evils and diseases.

The devotees throng the place and offer bhog for fulfillment of their wishes. The shrine emerged as a meeting place of Hindu-Muslim faiths.

Village head Sheikh Madia, others like Lala Shah and Kudrat Shah said whenever diseases like chicken pox, measles, cholera and diarrhea spread in the village, it is then that Pira Baba riding a horse moves in villages and cures the affected people.

Jagannath Panigrahi, a retired teacher, said Baba not only belongs to Muslims, but also to Hindus.

“All get together here and worship Baba every Thursday for getting his blessings.

Members of Urs Committee, Juman Khan, Mansoor Shah, Sheikh Riaz said Urs festival is observed at this shrine every year.

Thousands of devotees from various parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar take part in the festival.

A massive kabali is organized while Gosal, kurbankhan and chadar are offered to Baba.

The shrine has been playing a crucial role in cementing a bond between the two communities and promoting communal harmony. Locals have urged the government to develop the shrine.