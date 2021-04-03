Sundargarh: The prospect of Odisha having a second AIIMS has brightened up as a Central team visited the Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital, Saturday.

According to a source, the Central team had reached the district Friday and spent the night at a guest house of the NTPC at Darlipali.

The technical team visited Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital Saturday morning to review the available infrastructure. After assessment, the team will submit its report to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for setting up of AIIMS at the Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital.

Notably, State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das had written to the Union Ministry for a second AIIMs at the Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital.

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bhubaneswar July 15, 2003. It was established July 16, 2012.