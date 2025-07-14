Mumbai: The Railways Ministry Monday said the bullet train project has achieved a major milestone of opening the first section of the 21-km undersea tunnel between BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) and Thane.

The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction.

“Track laying, construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges is going on at a rapid pace. The construction work in Maharashtra has also picked up pace. In parallel, the progress on procurement of systems for operations and control is also going on well,” said the ministry.

In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. It is noteworthy that E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan, it added.

The entire 508-km corridor is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology. It will set new benchmarks for speed, safety, and reliability, reflecting the deep strategic and technological cooperation between India and Japan.

Civil works are progressing at a rapid pace across the alignment. About 310 km of viaduct have been constructed. Fifteen river bridges are completed, and four are in the advanced stages of construction. Out of 12 stations, 5 are completed, and 3 more are now reaching the completion stage.

“The station at BKC is an engineering marvel. The station will be located 32.5 m below ground, and the foundation is designed to support the construction of a 95-meter building above ground,” said the ministry.

The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India. Future corridors are also under active consideration.

This remarkable pace of development showcases India’s capability to execute world-class infrastructure using cutting-edge global technology, with Japan playing a pivotal role as a trusted partner in this transformative journey.

IANS