New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Law and Justice Thursday notified the appointment of Judicial Officer Bibhu Prasad Routray as a judge of the Orissa High Court.

“The President is pleased to appoint Bibhu Prasad Routray, to be a Judge of the Orissa High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” reads the notification of Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

It is to be mentioned here that the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the name of Judicial Officer Bibhu Prasad Routray and Advocate Sanjib Panigrahi for their appointment as justices in Orissa High Court, October 3.

The apex court Collegium had remitted names of three judicial officers – Satya Narayan Mishra, Gautam Sharma and Biranchi Narayan Mohanty and six advocates namely, Gautam Mukherji, Samir Kumar Mishra, Prasanna Kumar Parhi, Prafulla Kumar Rath, Durga Prasad Nanda, and Pravat Kumar Muduli to the Orissa High Court.

“With a view to assess merit and suitability of the above-named recommendees for elevation to the High Court, we have carefully scrutinized the material placed on record. The Collegium has taken note of the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as complaints received against the above-named recommendees. Having regard to the material on record and all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that their cases deserve to be remitted to the High Court,” the apex court stated.

The apex court has deferred the proposal of elevation of advocate Savitri Ratho as Justice of Orissa High Court for present.