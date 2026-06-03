New Delhi/Paradeep: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday approved the construction of a new coastal highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in Odisha.

The highway will reportedly be constructed under two packages with a combined total length of 160.18 km and a combined total capital cost of Rs 8,300.79 crore.

This will reportedly reduce travel time by about 2 hours and 30 minutes between Rameshawar and Paradeep, while providing safe, fast, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight traffic.

Additionally, the project will result in substantial reductions in fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and vehicle operating costs (VOC), according to an official statement.

The project section of new coastal highway is part of the Golden Quadrilateral and is already a 6-lane highway passing through major towns Khurda, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The existing NH-316 connects Bhubaneswar–Puri and further extends towards Satapada and Konark.

The existing road geometry along the Puri–Satapada and Puri–Konark stretches is poor, with nearly 40 per cent ribbon development along the corridor and high levels of roadside local commuter traffic, making the corridor unsuitable for smooth and efficient long-distance vehicular movement.

The instant projects are proposed to have a 4-lane configuration from Rameshwar to Konark (Package-1) and 2 lane with paved shoulder from Konark to Paradeep (Package-2), ensuring design speed of 100 km/hour and improved travel efficiency across the Districts of Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur in Odisha.

The project will also enhance regional mobility and promote socio-economic development.

The projects are in line with the PM GatiShakti principles and will connect nine Economic Nodes and five Logistic Nodes. This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

IANS