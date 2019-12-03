New Delhi: The Union government Tuesday ruled out formation of a regiment in the name of a region or community citing that no such proposal exists with the Indian Army.

In response to an unstarred question posed by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that it has been the policy of the Union government to not raise any regiment in the name of region or community etc.

“Post independence, it has been the policy of the government not to raise/name any any new regiment on the basis of a particular class, region, community, creed or religion,” said Naik.

Earlier, Mohanty had sought to know whether the Centre has proposed to raise new regiments – Kalinga Regiment and Birsa Munda Regiment – to provide employment to the people of Odisha and tribal youth.