Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance Department Thursday launched simultaneous raids on the properties and office of a government engineer at six locations in three districts in connection with its probe into a disproportionate assets case, an official said.

The Vigilance sleuths launched the search operations on the properties of the assistant executive engineer (AAE), Roads and Buildings (R&B), Titlagarh, following allegations that he amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids are being conducted by five deputy superintendents of police, eight inspectors, two ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by, Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir, at six places in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Bolangir districts, a Vigilance officer said.

During the raids conducted till 12.30 pm, the Anti-corruption Department detected four buildings, a market complex, nine high-value plots, Rs 6.57 lakh in cash, 300 grams of gold, bank deposits worth Rs 20 lakh, a car and two motorcycles in his possession, he informed.

The officer said that the raids are continuing, and it was expected that more properties would be detected.