Bhubaneswar: In view of the ongoing heatwave conditions, the state Public Works Department (PWD) has instructed all concerned officers to ensure that no labourer will be engaged in work during peak hours (11 am to 3 pm).

The directive was issued by the department’s Engineer-in-Chief (EIC) to chief construction engineers and superintending engineers across all zones.

The state government had earlier instructed that no work be carried out under direct sunlight during the restricted hours due to the prevailing extreme heat conditions.

However, media reports indicated that labourers were still being deployed at certain locations during the prohibited period.

Taking serious note of the matter, the department instructed contractor agencies to strictly suspend work during the banned hours.

Contractors were also asked to ensure adequate welfare measures for workers, including the provision of rest sheds, safe drinking water and first-aid facilities at construction sites.

The department further advised field-level officials to remain vigilant and spread awareness among contractors and workers to prevent any untoward incidents caused by extreme weather conditions.

The move comes as the state continues to grapple with intense summer temperatures, prompting authorities to strengthen safety measures for outdoor workers.