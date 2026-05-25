Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Film Directors’ Association (AOFDA) and Odisha Producers Guild (OPG) jointly demanded the formation of a permanent development committee, comprising directors and producers as key stakeholders for policymaking and decision-making processes and appealed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to intervene for the comprehensive development of the Odia film industry.

The joint bodies voiced unified concerns over the future, protection, and development of the Odia film industry at a press briefing Sunday.

Both organisations expressed deep dissatisfaction regarding the functioning of Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) and issues surrounding the renovation and management of Kalinga Studio.

Representatives of the organisations stated that they have been facing challenges for a long time and stressed the urgent need for corrective action.

According to members of the associations, any development plan for the film industry would remain incomplete without the involvement of its key stakeholders.

Without genuine interest and effective intervention of the state government to safeguard the heritage and future of Odia cinema, the industry could face further decline, associations warned.

The organisations placed several demands before the state government, including construction of small cinema halls with at least 100 seats in every block to improve access to cinema and strengthen exhibition infrastructure across Odisha, clarification on why the Rs 10 crore allocation meant for establishing a multiplex cinema hall in the OFDC building remains stalled, immediate release of pending producer subsidies of Rs 3.5 lakh, reportedly outstanding since 2007, formulation and immediate implementation of a new film policy prepared in consultation with producers and directors and a joint review of the proposed Rs 7 crore expenditure for Kalinga Studio maintenance.