Bhubaneswar: In a joint operation, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) seized 14.75 kg of ganja at Bhubaneswar Railway Station and arrested one person in connection with the case, officials said Sunday.

The accused was identified as Basudeb Mal (25), a resident of West Bengal (WB).

According to officials, a special drive against the illegal transportation of contraband was conducted by RPF Post, Bhubaneswar personnel, along with the CIB team from Khurda May 23.

During luggage screening at the station’s main gate at around 9.25am, a RPF constable noticed suspicious organic-coloured packets inside a sky-blue trolley bag through the scanner machine.

Acting on suspicion, the passenger carrying the bag was detained for verification.

Following further examination and completion of legal formalities, officials recovered 14.75 kg of ganja from the trolley bag.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 1.47 lakh.

The accused was arrested by RPF personnel and later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Bhubaneswar, for further legal action.